Pashinyan says situation at military’s general staff is resolved

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the situation around the General Staff of the Armenian military is resolved.

“The situation concerning the general staff of the armed forces is resolved and the army, together with the government, will fully continue the steps in the direction of ensuring and strengthening the country’s security,” Pashinyan told RIA Novosti in an interview.

Earlier on April 2, the Chief of Staff of the Armenian military Lt. General Artak Davtyan had also stated that the situation is resolved.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan