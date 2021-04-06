Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Armenia’s defense and high-tech ministers discuss military industry-related issues

Armenia’s defense and high-tech ministers discuss military industry-related issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan today held a meeting with Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the two ministers discussed a number of issues relating to the military industry field and outlined the activity directions aimed at the efficient and purposeful development of the sector.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration