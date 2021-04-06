Armenia’s defense and high-tech ministers discuss military industry-related issues
17:29, 6 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan today held a meeting with Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan, the defense ministry told Armenpress.
At the meeting the two ministers discussed a number of issues relating to the military industry field and outlined the activity directions aimed at the efficient and purposeful development of the sector.
