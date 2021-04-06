President Sarkissian receives Chairman of parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs Vladimir Vardanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the legislative package on making changes and amendments to the Judicial Code which has been adopted recently by the Parliament and submitted for the President’s signing.

Issues relating to the cooperation between the Presidential administration and the parliamentary standing committee were discussed during the meeting.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan