Armenian PM announces launch of large-scale reforms in Armed Forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says replenishment of the Armed Forces with modern weapons is a priority.

“The process of replenishing the Armed Forces of Armenia with modern military-technical means has been and remains one of our priorities, and this issue will always be under our spotlight”, Pashinyan said in an interview to RIA Novosti ahead of his upcoming visit to Moscow, Russia.

The PM stated that large-scale reforms have already launched in the Armenian Armed Forces, which are also being carried out in close cooperation with the Russian partners.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on April 7. He is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

