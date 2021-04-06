President Sarkissian receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the legislative package on making amendments and changes to the Judicial Code which has been approved recently by the Parliament and submitted for the President’s singing.

Ruben Vardazaryan presented his position and approaches over the legislative package.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan