Kremlin confirms phone conversation took place between Putin and Kocharyan last week

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a telephone conversation last week with the former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan while the latter was visiting Moscow to attend a meeting of the board of directors of Sistema, a financial corporation where he serves as independent director.

“I can confirm it, they indeed held a phone conversation,” Peskov told reporters when asked to confirm or deny the report. “You know that they’ve had good relations for a very long time, and it continues, and they are in contact rather often,” Peskov said according to RIA Novosti.

