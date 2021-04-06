Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone at exceptional conditions

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Ucom recommends not to miss the important moments of life by constantly looking for a power supply everywhere. Only in Ucom sales and service centers one can buy the Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone with a powerful battery at the best price – at just 2700 drams per month. Buyers will receive a gift of 12 GB of mobile internet and 150 minutes to call all local networks during 3 consecutive months. After three months, the above-mentioned inclusions shall be activated after topping up the account with 1500 drams each month.

“With Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone the subscribers will also receive a nice phone number as a gift”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add that Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone with a powerful 6000 mA/h battery can be purchased in cash at just 97 200 drams. When processing the credit for 36 months, the buyers will be provided the privilege of 0% prepayment, 0% annual interest rate and 0% of the service fee during the first 12 months.








