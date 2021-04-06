Central Bank chief briefs President Sarkissian on inflation situation

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The CBA President presented information about the situation around inflation and the actions aimed at ensuring the normal operation of the financial system, as well as the monetary-loan policy.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on the ongoing developments in the international financial markets and their possible effects on Armenia’s economy.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan