Economy clearly recovering – Armenia State Revenue Committee Chair

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The turnover volumes and the collected taxes allow Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Edward Hovhannisyan to claim that the economy is clearly recovering.

“Based on the analytical data made by the Committee over the trade turnover volumes, yes, I state that the economy is clearly recovering, which is evidenced by both the turnover volumes and the collected taxes”, Hovhannisyan told reporters in the Parliament.

As for the shadow existing in the business, he said the shadow exists and will always exist. “There is even a permissible shadow frame, which is “effective”, it should be”, the SRC Chairman said.

