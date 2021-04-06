Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Georgian PM tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tested positive for coronavirus, the PM’s office told TASS.

“Yes, I confirm it, the Prime Minister (Garibashvili) has been infected with coronavirus”, the government’s press service staffer said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








