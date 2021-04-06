Georgian PM tests positive for coronavirus
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tested positive for coronavirus, the PM’s office told TASS.
“Yes, I confirm it, the Prime Minister (Garibashvili) has been infected with coronavirus”, the government’s press service staffer said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:03 Georgian PM tests positive for coronavirus
- 12:36 Industrial construction volumes increased in first quarter, says Armenian deputy economy minister
- 12:27 Turkey must change the aggressive policy towards Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 12:20 Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan
- 11:50 Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh initiate the campaign “Family History-the History of Victory”
- 11:31 Over 122 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia
- 11:26 US dollar appreciates against all currencies of the world: Armenia Central Bank Vice President on devaluation of dram
- 11:00 Chile’s healthcare system nearing collapse amid rising COVID-19 cases, president says
- 10:59 COVID-19: Armenia reports 760 new cases
- 10:33 Armenian husband and wife charged with high treason for spying for Azerbaijan
- 10:30 Minister Dumanyan addresses congratulatory message on International Day of Sport
- 10:00 North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021
- 09:54 Road condition
- 09:50 Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigns from ministry of defense position
- 09:08 Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021
- 09:00 Armenian healthcare system running short of ICU beds amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases
- 08:56 European Stocks - 05-04-21
- 08:55 US stocks up - 05-04-21
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-21
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-04-21
- 08:53 Oil Prices Down - 05-04-21
- 04.05-19:17 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 04.05-18:35 Robert Kocharyan announces his plans to participate in early elections – TASS
- 04.05-18:13 Most humanitarian aid sent to Armenia came from US, China and Spain
- 04.05-17:43 Los Angeles Times Editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide
21:49, 03.31.2021
Viewed 3210 times Unprecedented: Armenia National Football Team wins 3 times in a row
14:43, 04.01.2021
Viewed 2383 times Kuwaiti investor to plant 350,000 almond trees in Armenian town
12:15, 03.30.2021
Viewed 2053 times Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion
10:33, 03.30.2021
Viewed 1866 times Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan
16:25, 04.03.2021
Viewed 1404 times Aliyev deliberately attaches ethnic, religious elements to Karabakh conflict - warns Stepanakert