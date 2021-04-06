Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan

Allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on outcome of upcoming snap elections – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia do not depend on the outcome of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Interfax.

“The Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations are quite rich and extensive. They are based on the historical friendship of our peoples. The nature of these relations does not depend on the outcome of the future snap elections”, Pashinyan said.

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on June 20.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration