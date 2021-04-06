US dollar appreciates against all currencies of the world: Armenia Central Bank Vice President on devaluation of dram

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the Central Bank of Armenia Nerses Yeritsyan assures that the situation over the depreciation of the Armenian dram is manageable.

“Of course, there are global developments, the US dollar is appreciating against all currencies of the world. There are various external inflationary pressures and so on. The situation is manageable”, he said at the session of the parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs.

The Armenian dram is depreciating especially against the dollar. On April 5, according to the exchange rates set by the Armenian Central Bank, the US exchange rate has increased by 0.67 drams, comprising 533.84 drams.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan