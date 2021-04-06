Chile’s healthcare system nearing collapse amid rising COVID-19 cases, president says

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Chile’s healthcare system is working at its limits over the mounting number of COVID-19 cases, President Sebastian Pinera said, reports TASS.

“This second outbreak of [coronavirus] dealt a heavy blow to Chile. Our healthcare system is working at its limits but patients continue receiving the necessary assistance”, the president told a news conference broadcast on the government’s Twitter account.

Pinera acknowledged that the government had “made mistakes” in combating the pandemic but noted that the authorities had "never underestimated the threat" of COVID-19.

Currently, 96% of beds in intensive care facilities have been occupied in Chile, the Ministry of Health said. Over the past day, 5,807 COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total case tally to 1,032,612. The death toll hit 23,677, with 33 fatalities confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Over the past weeks Chile has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. On March 25, the authorities declared a strict quarantine in the entire capital district. The government also ordered to close the border on April 5.