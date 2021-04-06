Minister Dumanyan addresses congratulatory message on International Day of Sport

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan has addressed a congratulatory message on the International Day of Sport.

Armenpress presents the ministry’s message:

“Dear compatriots,

April 6 is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Sport is the language uniting everyone across the world. It dictates an atmosphere of respect and solidarity, overcoming stereotypes and boundaries, achieving inclusion, inspiration and much more. Sport is about being healthy and happy. It requires qualities such as strength, will, purposefulness.

Thanks to our athletes and coaches we have had numerous occasions of feeling a national pride and raising the Armenian flag in different parts of the world. I am sure that these occasions will double, triple in the nearest future. Currently we have 6 Olympic tickets, and our devotees of the sports world spare no effort for raising this number and recording major achievements in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dear representatives of the sports field,

I congratulate all of you on this day. I wish you good health, strong will, numerous achievements and victories for the benefit of peace and development”.

