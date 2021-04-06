Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigns from ministry of defense position

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Unit of Education at the Ministry of Defense’s General Department of Personnel and Military Education Policy Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan has resigned, the Ministry of Defense told ARMENPRESS.

Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan was serving in the position since July 2020. He acted as the military’s spokesperson during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war.

