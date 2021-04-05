Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-21

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 533.84 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.29 drams to 626.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.99 drams to 739.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 37.19 drams to 29624.81 drams. Silver price up by 0.53 drams to 417.33 drams. Platinum price up by 25.83 drams to 20578.86 drams.