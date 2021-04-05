President Armen Sarkissian receives Minister of Education Vahram Dumanyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The minister reported the President on the situation and ongoing activities in the aforementioned sectors, as well as the development vision and programs.

President Sarkissian noted that the ministry is coordinating the most important sectors for the country’s future, each of which are highly important and require a major work. He stated that the system needs major attention and changes which should be exclusively directed for raising and developing the efficiency and competitiveness of governance.

The officials discussed the legislative package on Higher Education and Science which has been approved recently by the Parliament.

