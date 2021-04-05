Turkey’s revision of hostile approach towards Armenia could be grounds for considering relations – majority leader says

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Majority Leader Lilit Makunts believes that if Turkey were to revise its hostile approach towards Armenia, even through small steps, it could become grounds for Armenia itself to think about establishing relations with it.

“I think that one of the most important commitments of any state official is to do the maximum for strengthening, empowering our state, our statehood, at the same time with the preservation of national identity and historical memory. And I think that it is the mission of any official to combine these two approaches in an harmonious way,” My Step bloc leader Lilit Makunts told reporters, speaking about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement, where the Armenian leader had said that many in the region consider Armenia an enemy, and Armenia in turn considers as enemies many, and that lasting and stable peace requires Armenia to change its position, attitude and perceptions in the region, and that regional countries must do the same.

Makunts emphasized that the statement don’t contain anything about becoming friends with Turkey.

Makunts further noted: “At least until recently, Turkey explicitly showed that it has a non-friendly or hostile attitude towards the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people. I think that even with small steps, Turkey’s revision of its approach could become grounds also for Armenia to think about the establishment of relations.”

The Parliament Majority Leader stressed that every statement must be considered in depth. “The statements that are voiced are in the context of regional reorganizations and changes. As state officials, statesmen, we must take them into account and make decisions accordingly, position or re-position,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan