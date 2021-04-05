Armenian FM, MEP discuss post-war situation

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian received today Member of the European Parliament representing France François-Xavier Bellamy, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials praised the unique nature of the Armenian-French relations, which, they said, are connected with centuries-old traditions and common values.

They highlighted further developing the productive partnership at the parliamentary level in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Armenian FM and the MEP exchanged views on the current situation in the region caused by the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish war against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan