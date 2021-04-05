Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon, accompanied by clergymen.

His Holiness Garegin II delivered a mass for the memory of all heroes fallen for the defense of the Homeland.

The Catholicos of All Armenians also laid flowers at their tombs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan