Italy’s San Vito dei Normanni recognizes independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

“We would like to thank the members of the community council of San Vito dei Normanni for unanimously adopting the resolution on the independence of Artsakh submitted by council member Vincenzo Calabretti. In the resolution the community council expresses solidarity to the people of the Republic of Artsakh, condemns the Azerbaijani aggression and urges the authorities of Italy to recognize the Republic of Artsakh”, the Embassy said in a statement.

In his turn author of the resolution Vincenzo Calabretti also thanked the Mayor of San Vito dei Normanni and the council members for adopting the resolution.

