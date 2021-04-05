Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

Artsakh continues searching for war casualties

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Search and rescue operations for those missing in the 2020 Artsakh war continue in the Jrakan region, the Artsakh Interior Ministry said.

1529 bodies were found during the search and rescue operations since the ceasefire took effect. 

