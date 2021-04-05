479 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry said that 479 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 197,113.

3581 tests were performed in the past day.

880 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 176,889.

22 patients died, raising the death toll to 3614. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 923 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of April 5, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 15,687.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan