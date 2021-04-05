Catholicos of All Armenians hopes Azerbaijani aggression will receive proper response from European Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received on April 4 Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy who was accompanied by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports.

His Holiness Garegin II thanked the authorities and people of France for supporting Armenia at all times. He expressed hope that the support of France will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region and the restoration of justice.

MEP François-Xavier Bellamy thanked Garegin II for the wishes and blessings, stating that he is visiting Armenia for the first time and noting that it’s a great honor for him to be in the ancient Christian country the people of which are bearers of the victorious values of resurrection.

The MEP also presented the purpose of his visit, that is to get acquainted with the post-war situation, the current problems, the preservation of the Armenian spiritual-cultural values in Artsakh.

Introducing the damages caused by the recent war in Artsakh, as well as the current challenges, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed hope that the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the subsequent developments will receive a proper reaction by the international community and the European Parliament.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan