At least 55 dead in Indonesia flash floods and landslides

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. At least 55 people have died after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia on Sunday, the BBC reported.

The affected area stretched from Flores island in eastern Indonesia to East Timor.

"There are 55 dead, but this number is very dynamic and will definitely change, while some 42 people are still missing," Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Djati told broadcaster MetroTV, according to the BBC.

At least 21 people have also died in Indonesia’s neighboring East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, news agencies quoted officials in the island nation as saying.