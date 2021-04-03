Prisoner swap must be completed – Russian ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The work on exchanging the captives of the Nagorno Karabakh war must be completed, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told reporters when asked to comment on Azerbaijan’s refusal to return Armenian prisoners who are still in their custody.

“The work of exchanging the captives must naturally be completed. Russia is actively participating in that process by supporting that after all the ‘all for all' principle is fulfilled,” the ambassador said.

