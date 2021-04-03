Homeland Salvation Movement unblocks Demirchyan Street in central Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement is unblocking the Demirchyan Street in central Yerevan where they had set up tents and were protesting against the Pashinyan administration. Now, the movement says it is shifting the “main actions of struggle” to various towns and cities across the country.

In a statement, the Homeland Salvation Movement called on citizens to join them and actively participate in their gatherings.

It said that they’ll hold a meeting on April 6 at 14:00 with local residents in the town of Sevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan