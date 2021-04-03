COVID-19: Armenia records 1192 new cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry said that 1192 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 196,044.

4976 tests were performed in the past day.

856 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 175,401.

23 patients died, raising the death toll to 3575. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 918 other individuals (14 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of April 3, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 16,150.

