Deputy PM Avinyan honors memory of victims of April War

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon on April 2 and honored the memory of the victims of 2016 April War.

On the night of 1 to 2 April, in flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement of 12 May 1994 and the agreement of 6 February 1995 on strengthening the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side undertook a large-scale offensive along the entire Line of Contact between the armed forces of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and Azerbaijan, using heavy equipment, artillery and combat aviation.

The intensity and the scale of the military actions, the number of forces and combat equipment involved, as well as the statements of Azerbaijani officials clearly indicate that the events of 2-5 April were not a spontaneous escalation, but a carefully planned and prepared military aggression. Over 100 Armenian servicemen were killed during the 4-day war.