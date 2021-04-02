Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-04-21

YEREVAN, 2 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.03 drams to 533.17 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.39 drams to 628.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.00 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.89 drams to 737.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 655.96 drams to 29587.62 drams. Silver price up by 6.19 drams to 416.8 drams. Platinum price up by 330.55 drams to 20553.03 drams.