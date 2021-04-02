Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

President Sarkissian, Minister Chobanyan discuss technology development prospects in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today newly-appointed Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on the development prospects of the technology field in Armenia.

