President Sarkissian, Minister Chobanyan discuss technology development prospects in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today newly-appointed Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The officials exchanged views on the development prospects of the technology field in Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
