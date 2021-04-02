Coronavirus: Armenia records 10 cases of UK variant

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 10 cases of the UK variant (B.1.1.7, VOC-202012/01) of the coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, the health ministry said.

The ministry said it had submitted 12 samples of the novel coronavirus on March 18th for complete genome sequencing which was carried out by experts from the Institute of Molecular Biology Human Genomics and Immunomics Laboratory, the Bioinformatics scientific team and scientists from the Armenian-Russian University’s Department of Bioengineering, Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan