Armenian President, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The officials discussed the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
