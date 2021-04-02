Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Armenian President, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.

