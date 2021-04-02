Lavrov sums up results of CIS foreign ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Today’s session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was a good opportunity to assess the works done over the past 30 years and outline the concrete directions of the future work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said summing up the results of the session in Moscow, reminding that this year the organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The Russian FM stated that it was important to examine the implementation process of the cooperation boosting plan between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states from foreign policy perspective. Lavrov reminded that this three-year program was approved last year at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

“We agreed to continue the practice of adopting joint statements aimed at spreading in the international organizations. The fresh evidence of this was the adoption of the statement on strengthening international law by the CIS foreign ministers on March 18, which we consider very relevant in a situation when some Western countries are trying to replace the international law with some rules”, the Russian FM said.

He said during today’s session they agreed to coordinate the steps at different bilateral platforms, including in the UN, the OSCE, etc.

The Russian FM also informed that today they have approved the draft agreement on countering criminal income laundering, terrorism funding, spread of weapons of mass destruction. “We have also adopted some decisions in military and humanitarian spheres, including a cooperation in youth exchange, physical culture and sports fields”, the Russian minister said.

