CIS foreign ministerial council session continues in extended format

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the CIS Foreign Ministers, which kicked off today in Moscow, continues in an extended format, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Earlier she informed that the session of the CIS foreign ministerial council has launched in a narrow format.

On the sidelines of the session Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian met with his Russian and Turkmen counterparts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








