President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of 2016 April War victims
14:55, 2 April, 2021
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the 2016 April War victims in the Stepanakert Memorial.
“Dear compatriots, today I am paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in April 2016. I bow before the memory of all those fallen for the defense of our Homeland”, the President of Artsakh said on Facebook.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
