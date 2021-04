CIS foreign ministerial meeting kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The narrow format meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries has kicked off in Moscow, with Armenian FM Ara Aivazian in attendance, his spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

Earlier on April 1, Aivazian had a meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CIS foreign ministerial council session.

