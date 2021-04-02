COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 1116 new cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities are reporting 1116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of infections to 194,852.

4830 tests were performed in one day.

The total number of recoveries reached 174,545 (864 in the past 24 hours).

19 people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3552. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 904 other individuals (4 in the last 24 hours) infected with COVID-19, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, April 2, the number of active cases stood at 15,851.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan