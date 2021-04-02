Travel Without COVID-19 app program now termless

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The Travel Without COVID-19 program – which was initially a pilot program launched from February 1 to March 1, is extended and will work without timeframe limits, allowing passengers to cross the state border with a view to traveling from Armenia to Russia and in the opposite direction in case of a negative COVID-19 test result.

The decision to lift the timeframe limits was made by the Russian Government.

Armenia’s Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, in comments for ARMENPRESS, praised the program as an “effective and promising tool” facilitating the movements of Armenian and Russian citizens between the two countries.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan has been added to the list of countries whose citizens can use the application to visit Russia.

The Travel without COVID-19 program features a mobile app which shows the traveler’s COVID-19 test result in the form of a QR code, which is used when crossing border.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan