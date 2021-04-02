Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Pashinyan pays tribute to fallen troops of April War

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen troops of the 2016 April War, sending flowers and a wreath to the Yerablur military cemetery on April 2, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier Pashinyan’s office reported that he is in self-isolation due to a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week.

