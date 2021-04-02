LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2236.50, copper price down by 0.92% to $8764.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $1967.50, nickel price down by 0.63% to $16048.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $25202.00, zinc price down by 0.93% to $2781.50, molybdenum price up by 0.91% to $24361.00, cobalt price down by 0.98% to $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.