Armenian, Russian FMs discuss unblocking region’s infrastructures

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov met with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazian in Moscow in the sidelines of the session of the Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Russian MFA, the sides discussed the implementation process of the agreements reached on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

A special reference was made to the humanitarian rapid response issues in Nagorno Karabakh and unblocking of the economic and transport infrastructures of the region.

The Ministers exchanged views on the cooperation between Armenia and Russia, as well as referred to a number of international issues of bilateral interest.