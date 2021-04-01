Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral issues, assistance to Artsakh, trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk. In Yerevan on April 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian Deputy PM, during the meeting the sides discussed humanitarian issues in Artsakh, as well as the prospects for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Deputy FMs of Armenia and Russia also referred to the works of the working group chaired by the Deputy FMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the works of the expert groups.