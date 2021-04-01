Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Chiefs of General Staffs of Armenian, Russian Armed Forces discuss military-technical cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The sides discussed issues referring to ensuring regional security and peace, as well as the current stage and future opportunities of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.








