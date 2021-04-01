We reaffirm necessity for speedy organization of UNESCO mission in NK – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation is a supporter of a careful treatment towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno Karabakh and its surrounding regions, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

‘’ We reaffirm the necessity for a speedy organization of a UNESCO mission in Nagorno Karabakh. We also contact with the sides over each particular case’’, she said.

Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Armenian Church in Mekhakavan (Jebrail) was fully demolished following the September-November war. The demolishment of the church is confirmed by the publication of BBC World News (Nagorno-Karabakh: The mystery of the missing church). Earlier, there were reports about the destruction of Kanach Zham Church in Shushi, currently under Azerbaijani occupation. There are numerous other media report about the demolishment of other Armenian historical-religious monuments.