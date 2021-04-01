Ranked voting system abolished in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia adopted a bill on making changes in the Constitutional Law, according to which ranked voting system will be abolished in Armenia and the upcoming elections will be held under the proportional system. ARMENPRESS reports 82 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

In the past, a mixed system of ranked voting and proportional system was used.

Opposition ‘’Bright Armenia Party”” was against this change, proposing open-list proportional system.

The signing of the President is still necessary for the bill to come into effect.