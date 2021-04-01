Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 1, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

“During the meetings issues relating to the bilateral cooperation, and of course, the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, including the implementation process of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional issues will be discussed”, Zakharova said.

The session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will take place in Moscow on April 2. The Armenian FM will also attend the session.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan