Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-21

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 532.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 624.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 732.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 173.99 drams to 28931.66 drams. Silver price down by 5.06 drams to 410.61 drams. Platinum price up by 310.10 drams to 20222.48 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration