Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-21

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 532.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 624.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 732.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 173.99 drams to 28931.66 drams. Silver price down by 5.06 drams to 410.61 drams. Platinum price up by 310.10 drams to 20222.48 drams.