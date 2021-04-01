Slovakia’s National Council adopts resolution on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. During the 25th plenary session on April 1 the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia has adopted a resolution on Nagorno Karabakh.

The resolution has been submitted by Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marián Kéry, (SMER-SD/Social Democrats). It was approved with 120 votes in favor.

The resolution strongly condemns the killings of civilian population, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, cultural and religious sites and monuments, expresses concern over the military involvement of third countries during the conflict and their destabilizing role, emphasizes that the process of achieving lasting peace and determining the future legal status of Nagorno Karabakh should be implemented under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The resolution also expresses deep concern that the prisoners of war and other detained persons, including civilians, have not been released in accordance with the international humanitarian law, in particular the Third Geneva Convention.

The resolution calls on the government of Slovakia, the European Union and international organizations to ensure the proper investigation of war crimes, including all accusations about the use of cluster munitions, that all prisoners of war and civilians are released immediately, and that international humanitarian organizations enter into Nagorno Karabakh without restrictions.

This is the second resolution adopted by the Slovak National Council over the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh. The first resolution was adopted on October 22, 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan