New Ambassador of UK presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Patrick Gallagher presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Ambassador said he is happy to represent the United Kingdom in Armenia, adding that he and his team are expecting close cooperation for the benefit of strengthening and deepening the UK-Armenia relations.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Queen Elizabeth II to the Armenian President.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed confidence that he will invest all his efforts for further enriching and promoting the Armenian-British inter-state agenda.

Highlighting the complete use of the cooperation potential, the Armenian President and the UK Ambassador highlighted economy, science, education, artificial intelligence as prospective sectors for cooperation. They said both countries can work jointly in the fight against the international challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate change.

